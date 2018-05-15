Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries (SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will post sales of $252.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.28 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $244.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $521.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Williams Capital increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of South Jersey Industries traded up $0.08, reaching $32.53, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 793,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 91.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.