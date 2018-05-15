Analysts Expect PulteGroup (PHM) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In related news, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $32,729.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre J. Hawaux purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,037.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $723,660 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.8% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 93,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 50.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 140,680 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,748.8% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $5,326,000. Finally, CT Mason purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

