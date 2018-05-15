Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 255%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 36.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other news, Director William Young bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.72. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $11.26.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

