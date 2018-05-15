Analysts Expect Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Dentsply Sirona’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Dentsply Sirona reported sales of $992.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dentsply Sirona will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dentsply Sirona.

Get Dentsply Sirona alerts:

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.20 million. Dentsply Sirona had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Dentsply Sirona’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dentsply Sirona has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Dentsply Sirona has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other Dentsply Sirona news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,004.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dentsply Sirona by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,269,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,889,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Dentsply Sirona by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,011,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,238,000 after buying an additional 4,831,112 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Dentsply Sirona by 37.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,492,000 after buying an additional 2,281,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dentsply Sirona by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,958,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,069,000 after buying an additional 340,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dentsply Sirona by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,891,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,669,000 after buying an additional 556,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dentsply Sirona

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dentsply Sirona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dentsply Sirona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.