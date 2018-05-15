Analysts Expect Care.com (CRCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) to post sales of $45.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the lowest is $45.87 million. Care.com reported sales of $41.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year sales of $192.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.18 million to $192.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $216.66 million to $220.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Care.com.

Get Care.com alerts:

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Care.com had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Care.com’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Care.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Care.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $104,411.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 18,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $328,546.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,406 shares in the company, valued at $713,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,419. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the first quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 65.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 303,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 52.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCM traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 153,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,581. Care.com has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $573.13 million, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Care.com (CRCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.