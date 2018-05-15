Analysts Expect BCB Bancorp (BCBP) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. BCB Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 149 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

BCB Bancorp traded down $0.05, reaching $15.20, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2,369.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 16,145.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.