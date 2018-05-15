Analysts Anticipate Resolute Energy (REN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) will announce sales of $77.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.50 million and the lowest is $74.10 million. Resolute Energy posted sales of $71.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resolute Energy will report full-year sales of $395.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.90 million to $438.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $587.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resolute Energy.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Resolute Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resolute Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of Resolute Energy opened at $34.25 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.63 million, a P/E ratio of 570.83 and a beta of 3.28. Resolute Energy has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,074,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 438,649 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the first quarter valued at about $18,711,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 1,429.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 66.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 138,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

