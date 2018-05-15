Analysts Anticipate QAD Ltd (QADA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that QAD Ltd (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. QAD reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). QAD had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QAD from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of QAD from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Anton Chilton sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $303,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,888.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in QAD by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in QAD by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

QADA stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. QAD has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $897.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 24th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 23rd. QAD’s payout ratio is presently -61.70%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

