Analysts Anticipate Oil States International (OIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $253.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.95 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Hcperf sold 5,925,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $152,807,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oil States International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. 718,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,659. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.68. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Well Site Services and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

