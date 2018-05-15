Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan (KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5,457.0% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan traded up $0.13, hitting $16.64, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 9,091,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,531. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

