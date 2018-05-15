Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

FRGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Fiesta Restaurant Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, Director Jack A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $51,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $128,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,270,578 shares in the company, valued at $60,145,929.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 186,814 shares of company stock worth $3,113,194 and sold 941 shares worth $17,673. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

