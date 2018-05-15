Analog Devices (ADI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray upgraded Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.21.
Analog Devices opened at $93.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $629,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,097.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $494,125.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,106 shares of company stock worth $6,060,346 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,729,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,232 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,490,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9,511.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,511,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
