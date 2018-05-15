Analog Devices (ADI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray upgraded Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Analog Devices opened at $93.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $629,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,097.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $494,125.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,106 shares of company stock worth $6,060,346 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,729,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,232 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,490,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9,511.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,173,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,511,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

