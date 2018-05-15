Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 47.327126338397 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $77.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

Shares of APC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. 3,543,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,855. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

