Amgen Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 8th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th.

Amgen has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $14.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $175.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Amgen has a 12 month low of $173.10 and a 12 month high of $177.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Amgen from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.70.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $818,330. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

