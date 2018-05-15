Amgen (AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,433,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 763,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,096,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8,481.8% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $818,330. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $175.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Amgen has a 1-year low of $173.10 and a 1-year high of $177.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Amgen will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

