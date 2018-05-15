Amgen (AMGN) EVP Sean E. Harper Sells 1,525 Shares

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean E. Harper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 12th, Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $263,337.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.34. 4,485,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,030. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Amgen has a 12-month low of $171.24 and a 12-month high of $175.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Amgen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

