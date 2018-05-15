AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,804 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 249,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 14,976 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $1,125,146.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 25,965 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,038,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,545.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,941 shares of company stock worth $4,245,939 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

