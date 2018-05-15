American Water (AWK) Holdings Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water (NYSE:AWK) by 2,362.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water by 29.0% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Water by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of American Water by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 58,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo raised American Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.63 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised American Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.63 to $80.15 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS lifted their price objective on American Water from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of American Water in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $84.00 price objective on American Water and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

American Water opened at $82.67 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.15. American Water has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.74 million. American Water had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. American Water’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Water will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

American Water Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.