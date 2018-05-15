American Renal Associates (ARA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for American Renal Associates in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARA. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

American Renal Associates opened at $14.87 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $487.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. American Renal Associates had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. American Renal Associates’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

