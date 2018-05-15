American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of American National Bankshares traded down $0.25, hitting $38.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 300,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director F D. Hornaday III sold 2,033 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $79,795.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F D. Hornaday III sold 3,742 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $146,910.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

