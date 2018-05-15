American International Group Inc. Sells 9,583 Shares of Graco (GGG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,242,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $684,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,295 shares of company stock worth $12,588,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Graco opened at $45.66 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Graco has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Graco had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Deutsche Bank upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.