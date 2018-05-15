Amedica (AMDA) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.21

News coverage about Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amedica earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.7620080094223 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AMDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amedica in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Amedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 1,132,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,986. Amedica has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

About Amedica

Amedica Corporation, a commercial-stage biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers Valeo silicon nitride spinal fusion devices for use in the cervical and thoracolumbar areas of spine; and a line of non-silicon nitride spinal fixation products to address spinal deformity and degenerative conditions.

