AMC Networks (AMCX) Cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on AMC Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $46.89 to $67.44 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of AMC Networks opened at $56.93 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 355.26% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

