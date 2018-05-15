Ambrosus (AMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.89 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $81.06 million and $1.89 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00006572 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004152 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00761803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00057307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00149014 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00092521 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Gatecoin, RightBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

