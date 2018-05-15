AmberCoin (AMBER) Hits Market Cap of $265,327.00

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, AmberCoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One AmberCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmberCoin has a total market cap of $265,327.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmberCoin

AmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info . AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD

Buying and Selling AmberCoin

AmberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmberCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

