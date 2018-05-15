Amazon.com (AMZN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,460.00 target price (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,702.99.

Amazon.com opened at $1,601.54 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,604.43 and a 12 month high of $1,611.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total value of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,589 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,967. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

