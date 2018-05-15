Amazon.com (AMZN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,460.00 target price (up from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,702.99.
Amazon.com opened at $1,601.54 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,604.43 and a 12 month high of $1,611.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total value of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,589 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,967. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
