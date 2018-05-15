Amarin (AMRN) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Amarin opened at $3.21 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $78,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,897,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after buying an additional 1,365,720 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,547,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 450,755 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

