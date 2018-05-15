Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Stake Boosted by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 164.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Altra Industrial Motion opened at $42.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $579,460.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

