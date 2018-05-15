Ally Financial (ALLY) Holdings Boosted by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for 4.6% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $43,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,650,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967,206 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,130,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9,989.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,415 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.76%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

