Allscripts (MDRX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allscripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allscripts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.01.

Get Allscripts alerts:

Allscripts traded down $0.27, reaching $12.51, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,155,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,657. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Allscripts has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.34 million. Allscripts had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. Allscripts’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Allscripts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 505,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,845,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts by 117.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,220 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,762,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Allscripts by 72.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,874,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,693,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

About Allscripts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.