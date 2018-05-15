Allianz (ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($273.81) price target by stock analysts at UBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase set a €239.00 ($284.52) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie set a €176.00 ($209.52) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($258.33) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €194.00 ($230.95) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €220.00 ($261.90) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €207.00 ($246.43).

Allianz opened at €191.24 ($227.67) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($199.17) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($246.19).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

