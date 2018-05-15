Allete (ALE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Allete (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho downgraded Allete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Allete from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Allete in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $71.00 price target on Allete and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Allete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 346,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allete has a 12 month low of $74.85 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.00 million. Allete had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. analysts predict that Allete will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $56,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allete by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allete by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,406,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 131,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allete by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allete by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,137,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,179,000 after acquiring an additional 597,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allete by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Allete Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

