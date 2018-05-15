Allegion (ALLE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,026,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,324,000 after buying an additional 1,297,066 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,227,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,661,000 after acquiring an additional 394,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,227,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allegion by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $19,734,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.47 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 102.62%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $1,733,766.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $688,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $4,924,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

