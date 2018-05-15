Alleghany Co. (Y) Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.23% of Alleghany worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alleghany by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 764,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,995,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 3,888.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $24,629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 2,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $583.44 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $583.60 and a fifty-two week high of $587.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.37 by $2.87. Alleghany had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.50.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total value of $323,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

