Alibaba Group (BABA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.36

Media stories about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.9509537781821 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Alibaba Group traded down $2.03, reaching $196.61, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 12,687,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.52. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $193.86 and a 52-week high of $196.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alibaba Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

