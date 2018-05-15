Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $142,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,717.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin opened at $21.87 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes leasing, property management, redevelopment-for-hold activities. The Land Operations segment consists of planning, zoning, financing, construction, purchasing, managing, selling, and investment in real property; leasing agricultural land; generating energy from renewable sources and developing and managing diversified agribusiness operations.

