Airbus (AIR) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €116.00 ($138.10) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS set a €107.00 ($127.38) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($121.43) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase set a €110.00 ($130.95) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($110.71) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.39 ($125.46).

Airbus opened at €96.00 ($114.29) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($81.29) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($119.01).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

