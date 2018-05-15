Air Canada (AC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$29.25 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.55.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada traded up C$1.00, reaching C$24.61, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,444. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.11.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.49) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 7.67%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Steer acquired 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.07 per share, with a total value of C$56,557.92. Also, insider Pierre Houle sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.11, for a total value of C$58,434.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,256 shares of company stock worth $239,898 and have sold 26,115 shares worth $709,400.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.