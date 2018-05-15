Agilysys (AGYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 43.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Agilysys by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 221.3% in the first quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience.

