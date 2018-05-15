Agilent Technologies (A) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 48.2527145830408 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of Agilent Technologies traded down $6.71, hitting $62.50, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 14,450,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,345. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

In related news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,464.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,586,452 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

