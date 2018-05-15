Aflac (AFL) Stake Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,639,000 after buying an additional 3,196,878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Aflac by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,468,000 after buying an additional 2,037,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,513,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,753,000 after buying an additional 1,765,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Aflac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,170,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,744,000 after buying an additional 1,579,706 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,987,000 after buying an additional 1,427,528 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Barclays dropped their price target on Aflac to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of AFL opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. analysts expect that Aflac will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $239,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,118. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

