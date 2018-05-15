AES Co. (AES) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,449,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in AES by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,448,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 244,353 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in AES by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 95,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. AES Co. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AES Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

