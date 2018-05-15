Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

News coverage about Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerojet Rocketdyne earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 49.023308637628 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne opened at $27.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.68 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 46.38%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

