Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) and Teradyne (TER) Financial Survey

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) and Teradyne (NYSE:TER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aehr Test Systems and Teradyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Teradyne 0 6 8 0 2.57

Teradyne has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Teradyne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Aehr Test Systems.

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aehr Test Systems does not pay a dividend. Teradyne pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teradyne has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Teradyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Teradyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems $18.90 million 2.64 -$5.65 million ($0.29) -7.83 Teradyne $2.14 billion 3.35 $257.69 million $2.34 15.66

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems. Aehr Test Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aehr Test Systems and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems -1.58% -1.41% -0.80% Teradyne 11.97% 23.43% 15.38%

Summary

Teradyne beats Aehr Test Systems on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The company's System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The company's Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

