Aegion Co. (AEGN) Position Increased by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Aegion news, Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $181,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,686.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael D. White sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $96,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,641 shares of company stock valued at $745,059. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegion opened at $24.76 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Aegion Co. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

