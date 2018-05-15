Adobe Systems (ADBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $267.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adobe’s top-line will continue to benefit from strong demand for the company’s innovative solutions and growing subscriptions for its cloud application. It has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the last one year. Adobe has been making great efforts toward establishing its presence in cloud-related software areas such as documents and marketing. Adobe Experience Manager, which enables brands to offer a personalized experience, is also witnessing robust growth. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. However, end-market recovery appears slow which remains a matter of concern.”

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Adobe Systems has a 1 year low of $233.02 and a 1 year high of $236.89. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total value of $3,031,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.35, for a total transaction of $3,589,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,877 shares of company stock worth $9,755,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe Systems (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.