Acxiom (ACXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Monday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.
Shares of Acxiom traded down $0.04, hitting $27.21, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 761,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,533. Acxiom has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
About Acxiom
Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.
