Acxiom (ACXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Monday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Acxiom traded down $0.04, hitting $27.21, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 761,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,533. Acxiom has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Acxiom by 56.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Acxiom during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Acxiom during the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acxiom by 10.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acxiom by 48.0% during the first quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 255,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

