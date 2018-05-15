Acorn Energy (ACFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Acorn Energy had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 126.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN remained flat at $$0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,271. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Jan H. Loeb acquired 126,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $38,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) monitoring. The PG segment develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.