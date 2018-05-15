Achaogen (AKAO) Insider Sells $14,391.00 in Stock

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) insider Lee Swem sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $14,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,344.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AKAO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 718,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,722. Achaogen has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $563.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a negative net margin of 2,384.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Achaogen will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Achaogen in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Achaogen by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 259,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Achaogen by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Achaogen by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 661,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

