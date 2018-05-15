Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 549,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 551,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 244,150 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 102,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 102,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $3,362,063.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 40,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,044.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at $421,252,923.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,214 shares of company stock worth $5,173,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $62.02 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

